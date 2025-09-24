Qualified Offering To Fund Aggressive Acquisition And Scaling Of Top Quality Dental Facilities Across Florida And The United States: Standard Dental Labs, Inc. (Stock Symbol: TUTH)

The $TUTH Mission is to Provide High-Quality Dental Restorations and Appliances That Meet the Unique Needs of Each Patient.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (Symbol: TUTH ) is a publicly traded company focused on consolidating the highly fragmented dental laboratory industry, beginning in Florida. By acquiring well-established labs and retaining their skilled technicians, TUTH aims to preserve the craftsmanship of dental restorations while providing the benefits of scale, modern technology, and operational support.

The TUTH team of more than 25 experts works tirelessly to ensure that every dental product manufactured meets the highest standards of quality and safety. With years of experience and master certifications, TUTH is becoming a leading dental products manufacturer in the market.







TUTH dental products are designed to meet the needs of dental clinics of all sizes, from small clinics to larger systems. TUTH offers a wide range of products, including dental implants, dental crowns, dental bridges, and dentures, among others. The TUTH team of experts works with dental clinics to ensure that every product meets specific needs and requirements.

With10 years of experience, over 500 clients and over 50 master certifications, the TUTH mission is to provide high-quality dental restorations and appliances that meet the unique needs of each patient. The TUTH team strives to be a reliable and trusted partner for dental professionals, delivering consistent and accurate results every time.

TUTH CEO James Brooks brings visionary leadership and a proven track record of driving strategic growth. Under his leadership, TUTH has firmly established itself as a leader in the dental lab sector, with a focus on acquiring and scaling private dental labs across Florida. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Brooks has successfully navigated complex regulatory environments, achieving key milestones such as full FINRA compliance and advancing the TUTH business plan to deliver sustained growth, unlocking new opportunities for investors and cementing the company's position in the market.







SEC Qualification for Regulation A Offering

On August 18th TUTH announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has qualified the Company's Form 1-A (Regulation A) offering. This approval allows TUTH to offer and sell shares to both accredited and non-accredited investors, expanding access to capital as the Company executes its growth and acquisition strategy.

"This is a major milestone for Standard Dental Labs." said James Brooks, CEO of TUTH . "The SEC's qualification of our Regulation A offering opens the door for us to raise the funds needed to accelerate our acquisition strategy, expand our market presence, and deliver greater value to both our customers and shareholders."

TUTH plans to use the proceeds from the offering to acquire additional dental laboratories in Florida, enhance operational efficiency, and invest in technology to better serve dental professionals.







TUTH has spent the past year working closely with its securities counsel, CPAs, and auditors to ensure compliance with all SEC and FINRA requirements. This latest achievement follows recent completion of multiple audited financial restatements and its successful transition to trading under the public ticker symbol: TUTH .

