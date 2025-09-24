Kremlin Rejects All Ukrainian Proposals For Meeting Place Between Zelensky And Putin
According to Peskov, before the proposal regarding Kazakhstan was put forward, Ukraine had proposed countries that were allegedly“absolutely unacceptable” to Russia as a meeting place.
As an example, he cited Switzerland and Austria, noting that they“are no longer neutral de facto.”
At the same time, Peskov did not give a clear answer to the question about the possibility of a meeting in Kazakhstan.
The Kremlin spokesman also traditionally resorted to threats against Ukraine.“The dynamics on the front line show that for those who do not want to negotiate now, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the situation will be much worse,” he said.
In addition, Peskov said that there is a“war going on” around Russia, which“must be won.”
"Listen, there is a war going on... What is happening around us is a war. Now is the most acute stage of the war. It is quite fateful. We need to win it for our children, for our grandchildren, for their future," Peskov said.
He also rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Russia is a“paper tiger.”“Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more associated with a bear. There are no paper bears,” Peskov said.
He also said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that, given the situation in Russia, Ukraine is capable of regaining all the territories seized by the aggressor country.Read also: Stefanishyna on Zelensky –Trump meeting: Ukraine found right format for dialogue with U.S.
He noted that Russia has been“aimlessly waging war for three and a half years, which a real military power would have won in less than a week.” This, according to him, does not add to Russia's prestige and makes it look like a“paper tiger.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News that Putin avoids direct meetings because he is afraid of concrete results.
“We have proposed various neutral countries: Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Austria, Switzerland. We are ready,” he said, also mentioning Kazakhstan.
