Acting Interior Undersecretary Discusses Boosting Cooperation With UAE Official


2025-09-24 09:03:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Major General Ali Al-Adwani met with Brigadier Eng. Hussein Al-Harthi, Director General of Electronic Services and Communications at the UAE Ministry of Interior and Chairman of "SAAED" for Traffic Systems, to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation and exchange expertise.
The meeting, attended by UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, reviewed the UAE's experience in handling minor traffic accidents and implementing smart traffic systems that improve response efficiency and road safety.
Al-Harthi presented a visual briefing on advanced traffic monitoring and accident analysis technologies developed by SAAED.
Al-Adwani affirmed Kuwait's keenness to benefit from leading regional experiences, particularly the UAE's in traffic management, highlighting the strong bilateral ties and ongoing security coordination. (end)
