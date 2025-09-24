World Food India 2025 To Feature 1,700+ Exhibitors & 500+ International Buyers In New Delhi

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is set to host the fourth edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025 from September 25 to 28 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Covering an area of 1,00,000 square meters, the event will feature participation from more than 21 countries, 21 Indian States and Union Territories, 10 Central Ministries, and five allied government organisations, making it the largest congregation of stakeholders in India's food processing sector.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on September 25 at 6:00 PM.

This year's edition will see extensive international engagement, with New Zealand and Saudi Arabia as partner countries and Japan, Russia, UAE, and Vietnam as focus countries.

Over 1,700 exhibitors, more than 500 international buyers, and representatives from over 100 nations are expected to participate.

The event will host 45 knowledge sessions, including thematic discussions, state and country-specific conferences, and CXO roundtables featuring more than 100 global agri-food leaders.

Parallel events will include the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit organised by FSSAI to promote harmonisation of food safety standards, the 24th India International Seafood Show highlighting India's seafood export potential, and a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet organised by APEDA with over 1,000 buyers.

Special exhibitions will feature international pavilions, State and Ministry pavilions, a Pet Food Pavilion, a Technology Pavilion, and the MoFPI Start-up Innovation Pavilion.

The 2025 edition of World Food India is structured around five core pillars: promoting sustainability and net-zero food processing, positioning India as a global food processing hub, advancing frontiers in food processing technologies, enhancing food for nutrition, health, and wellness, and leveraging livestock and marine products to accelerate the rural economy.

World Food India 2025 is expected to serve as a landmark platform, showcasing India's advancements in food processing while fostering international collaborations and investment opportunities.

(KNN Bureau)