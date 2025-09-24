Ministry Of Labour Advances National Efforts Against Human Trafficking

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour, in partnership with the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking (NCCHT), conducted a three-day intensive training program to strengthen national capacity in identifying and addressing human trafficking in line with international and national standards.

The program brought together NCCHT staff supporting hotline operations, personnel from humanitarian care homes, and labour inspectors, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required for early detection of trafficking cases and effective intervention. The initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to secure a dignified life for all residents and foster a thriving, knowledge-based society.

As part of Qatar's National Human Trafficking Action Plan 2024-2026, the training underscores ongoing efforts to harmonise and coordinate national measures across government bodies and civil society. It reaffirms the nation's commitment to human rights, Islamic law, the Constitution, and legislation that protects human dignity and prohibits all forms of exploitation.

Participants engaged in specialized modules covering legal frameworks, trafficking indicators, national referral mechanisms, and the operational roles of specialised units and labour inspectors in enforcing the law and supporting victims. The training also emphasised a human-rights-centred approach, promoting protection, prevention, and rehabilitation.

Human trafficking remains one of the most egregious violations of contemporary human rights, with profound impacts on individual dignity and fundamental freedoms. Effective counteraction requires collaborative efforts, activation of joint coordination mechanisms, strengthened national and international partnerships, and broad awareness of the risks and strategies to combat this crime.

Through such initiatives, Qatar continues to build national expertise, raise societal awareness, and foster strategic alliances aimed at preventing and combating human trafficking at national, regional, and global levels.

