At The Yacht Club De Monaco Another Successful Edition Of The Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panels, networking occasions and content sharing. Once again, the 5th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, organised by M3 Monaco, a consulting firm specialised in the development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, was held at the Yacht Club de Monaco, and has made a step towards a more sustainable yachting industry. Investors, architects, marina managers, manufacturers and innovators, shared their views and presented their projects all aiming to speed up the environmental transition and build sustainable, connected, people-centered marina infrastructure. Renowned partners included Bombardier and MB92 Group and the Italian Yacht Masters Association, the event brought together an international marina community for two days of networking, innovation and collaboration.

“In Monaco we have the shared commitment to shape future marinas and customize the city through dialogue and international cooperation. The sea is part of our DNA and we feel that is our responsibility to demonstrate that attractiveness and environmental responsibility can go together”, said Céline Caron-Dagioni, Monaco's Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development.“Monaco is a great example of how people can bring out the best of what they have. We're talking about sea and small land; characteristics shared our two countries. This is why Monaco, with all it has achieved, is a very good example and inspiration for us,” stated Belinda Balluku, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of the Republic of Albania.

The three sessions, addressed the creation of coastal destinations that reconcile attractiveness with respect for ecosystems; the development of business models adapted to regulatory restraints; and the employment of data as a strategic lever for responsible marina operations.

The event concluded with the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards that recognize the most promising initiatives and represent the substantial work of a jury comprising more than 35 members, players of the yachting industry, who selected and examined projects of 26 startups and scaleups, 9 marinas and 15 professional and student architects, representing 17 nationalities. All are listed in the E-Catalogue available online : .

“We are very proud because this 5th edition went very well,” said Jose Marco Casellini, M3 CEO.“We had more than 200 people participating and what was most important was the quality of the participants. We had many representatives for the industry but also ambassadors, vice prime ministers, members of the government from South Africa, Albania and Qatar and this allowed us to be more recognizable. As of now, the importance of the meeting has reached a good level,” he added.

Bernard d'Alessandri, YCM General Secretary recalled also that“yachting cannot function without an ecosystem. By bringing together so many professionals, we are demonstrating that the environmental transition of marinas is a universal ambition.”

The 2025 International Smart & Sustainable Startup Awards winner was 'Gwilen' from France with their solution which transforms marine sediments into building materials instead of discarding them.“This innovative approach not only reduces waste but also shows strong potential for impact and industrial growth within the construction sector,” said the jury committee. The Italian from BetterSea Power won in the same category an M3 Monaco Special Prize for its mooring station concept integrates several technologies.

In the scaleup category, the prize went to 'Metarina', from Germany and Spain. It stood out by already demonstrating real-world use of their app across marinas worldwide. In the same category, Kontis from Croatia impressed the jury with its innovative terminals that allows boat users to discharge wastewater, recharge batteries, fill freshwater tanks and access essential services, and won the M3 Monaco Special Prize.

In the Student architecture category, the award went to Zahra Jafari & her team from Iran University of Arts, Iran, with the jury being impressed by a well-crafted eco-neighborhood masterplan, where the three main functions are clearly justified. In the architect category the winner was Ingenhoven associates GmbH from Germany for their bold and original proposal of a modular roof that reuses existing spaces while integrating solar energy, floating systems, and minimal land impact.

Last but not least, among the marinas the winner was Marina resort Cavtat from Croatia, for an ambitious development with a strong regenerative vision and a truly integrated approach to sustainability, said the jury committee. The jury also awarded a Special Prize to IYA Marinas for its ambitious project to modernise Cannes' Vieux Port which puts sustainability at the heart of this redevelopment. And let's not forget Marina da Gloria in Brazil. Its redevelopment successfully brought together nautical infrastructure, culture, sport and social inclusion, earning the project a special prize.

Yachting sector professionals meet again at YCM on Thursday 25 September for the 30th Captains' Forum entitled 'Leading today ahead of tomorrow'. On Wednesday 24 September, tribute will be paid to owners at the 5th YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts.

