Er-Kim Enters Commercialization Agreement With Sentynl Therapeutics For Nulibry® (Fosdenopterin) And Zokinvy® (Lonafarnib), Targeting Ultra-Rare Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded access will help bring treatments to patients in certain countries within Central and Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean and Eurasia

ATHENS, Greece and SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Er-Kim , an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies in EMEA region, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. to distribute Nulibry and Zokinvy. Nulibry and Zokinvy are the only EMA and FDA-approved treatments for their indicated conditions and through this collaboration, patients will gain access to these treatments in certain countries within Central and Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean region, and throughout Eurasian markets.

Nulibry for injection is the only EMA and FDA-approved therapy to reduce mortality risk in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, a rare, life-threatening genetic, metabolic disorder that can cause severe neurological injury. With symptoms often presenting at birth, MoCD progresses rapidly and if left untreated, it can cause premature death in children.

Similarly, Zokinvy is the sole approved treatment for Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS) and some types of Progeroid Laminopathies known as processing-deficient Progeroid Laminopathies (PDPL) in adult and pediatric patients 12 months of age and older with a body surface area (BSA) of 0.39 m2 and above. These illnesses are caused when the body makes harmful proteins and the buildup of these proteins leads to progressive premature aging and heart problems usually seen in much older people. Young people with Progeria age at a rapid rate, 8 to 10 times faster than healthy people of the same age.

The agreement covers the distribution of Nulibry and Zokinvy by Er-Kim in 33 countries, encompassing Poland, Greece, Turkey, Czechia, Romania, Kazakhstan, and Russia, among others.

Cem Zorlular, Chief Executive Officer of Er-Kim, said,“Providing rare disease patients with timely access to life-altering medications is paramount, and we are proud to have consistently delivered treatments across a wide geographic area, ensuring they receive care concurrent with patients in the U.S. and Western Europe. We are therefore thrilled to collaborate with Sentynl to bring Nulibry and Zokinvy to patients in these designated regions, offering a vital chance at improved lives. Er-Kim's global expertise in the distribution of rare disease treatments globally drives our mission to expand drug accessibility through strategic partnerships.”

“The work we do is centered around developing therapies that extend, improve, or enhance the lives of people with rare diseases. This partnership is an important milestone and enables us to bring Nulibry and Zokinvy to more patients around the world,” said Matt Heck, CEO, Sentynl.

Please click here for full US Prescribing Information for NULIBRY.

Please click here for full US Prescribing Information for Zokinvy.

Please click here for Summary of Product Charactertics in the EU for NULIBRY.

Please click here for Summary of Product Charactertics in the EU for Zokinvy.

About Er-Kim

Established in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, setting new commercialization and patient access standards. Through strategic partnerships with over 40 global leaders, Er-Kim distributes more than 68 products to 50+ countries, revolutionizing patient care in international markets by solving complex distribution challenges. Er-Kim has a dedicated team of over 300 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 305M. For more information, please visit .

About Sentynl Therapeutics

Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sentynl”) is a commercial stage U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative therapies to patients living with rare diseases. Recognized for its deep commitment to the rare disease community, Sentynl leverages its global operations as well as its parent organization, Zydus Group, to advance the development, manufacturing, and delivery of transformative treatments to patients who need them in numerous countries worldwide. Sentynl is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and access while upholding the highest ethical standards and operating in full compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and industry guidelines. For more information, visit .

