2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Champion Alahli Tripoli Claim Bronze Medal At FIBA Intercontinental Cup
Libya's Al-Ahli Tripoli made history by getting the first-ever medal for a reigning Basketball Africa League (BAL) champion at the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup (ICC) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, claiming bronze in a thrilling showdown on Sunday, beating Brazil's Flamengo 91-82. Leading the charge in the bronze medal game were 2025 BAL Most Valuable Player Jean Jacques Boissy (Senegal), who scored 19 points, and Ivan Almeida (Cape Verde), who turned out for Cape Verde's Kriol Stars during last BAL season, who finished with 21 points.
Al Ahli SC's achievement marks a milestone for the BAL, which concluded its milestone fifth season in June.
