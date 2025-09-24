Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty's Powerful Revenge Drama
Anushka Shetty's Ghaati blends intense themes of survival, revenge, and social rebellion in the Eastern Ghats, offering a gripping story with powerful performances and bold storytelling that has sparked widespread discussion.
Anushka Shetty's latest Telugu film Ghaati released in theaters on September 5, 2025. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and penned by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, the movie quickly sparked mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Despite the varied responses, the film continues to create buzz, thanks largely to its lucrative digital rights deal. Ghaati is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 26, 2025, giving viewers a chance to experience this gripping story from home.
Ghaati explores intense themes such as survival, revenge, social inequality, and defiance. Set in the rugged terrains of the Eastern Ghats, the film follows Sheelavathi, played by Anushka Shetty, who transforms from a vulnerable victim into a feared and legendary figure. The narrative highlights her journey as she rises against systemic oppression and fights for empowerment within her marginalized community. The story's backdrop includes the controversial cannabis trade, adding layers of complexity to the socio-political commentary.
Alongside Anushka Shetty, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Vikram Prabhu as Desi Raju, Jagapathi Babu as Vishwadeep Rao, and Jisshu Sengupta as Mr. Mandhani. Supporting roles are ably handled by John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, Devika Priyadarshini, and others, each adding depth to the narrative.
The movie's gripping score is composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, whose music intensifies the film's emotional and dramatic moments. Cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani captures the raw beauty and danger of the Eastern Ghats, enhancing the immersive experience.
While Ghaati may have divided opinions upon release, its bold storytelling, strong performances, and social themes have ensured it remains a talked-about film. With its digital release on Amazon Prime, Ghaati is set to reach a wider audience, inviting viewers to engage with its powerful tale of resilience and rebellion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment