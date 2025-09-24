Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty's Powerful Revenge Drama

Anushka Shetty's Ghaati blends intense themes of survival, revenge, and social rebellion in the Eastern Ghats, offering a gripping story with powerful performances and bold storytelling that has sparked widespread discussion.

Anushka Shetty's latest Telugu film Ghaati released in theaters on September 5, 2025. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and penned by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, the movie quickly sparked mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Despite the varied responses, the film continues to create buzz, thanks largely to its lucrative digital rights deal. Ghaati is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 26, 2025, giving viewers a chance to experience this gripping story from home.

Ghaati explores intense themes such as survival, revenge, social inequality, and defiance. Set in the rugged terrains of the Eastern Ghats, the film follows Sheelavathi, played by Anushka Shetty, who transforms from a vulnerable victim into a feared and legendary figure. The narrative highlights her journey as she rises against systemic oppression and fights for empowerment within her marginalized community. The story's backdrop includes the controversial cannabis trade, adding layers of complexity to the socio-political commentary.

Alongside Anushka Shetty, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Vikram Prabhu as Desi Raju, Jagapathi Babu as Vishwadeep Rao, and Jisshu Sengupta as Mr. Mandhani. Supporting roles are ably handled by John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, Devika Priyadarshini, and others, each adding depth to the narrative.

The movie's gripping score is composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, whose music intensifies the film's emotional and dramatic moments. Cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani captures the raw beauty and danger of the Eastern Ghats, enhancing the immersive experience.

While Ghaati may have divided opinions upon release, its bold storytelling, strong performances, and social themes have ensured it remains a talked-about film. With its digital release on Amazon Prime, Ghaati is set to reach a wider audience, inviting viewers to engage with its powerful tale of resilience and rebellion.