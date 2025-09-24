Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amazon Shares Rise 2% Pre-Market After Wells Fargo Upgrade, AWS Growth Sparks Investor Optimism

2025-09-24 08:13:10
Amazon (AMZN) shares rose 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday, with the ticker becoming the top-trending name on Stocktwits after Wells Fargo upgraded the e-commerce giant to 'Overweight' from 'Equal Weight,' citing that Amazon Web Services (AWS) will see revenue acceleration.

Wells Fargo also raised its price target on Amazon to $280, up from $245, according to TheFly. The firm expects AWS sales to rise 22% in 2026, four points above consensus, with its share losses peaking in 2025. 

