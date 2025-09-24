Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leh Ladakh Unrest: Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Strike After Clashes Prohibitory Orders Imposed

2025-09-24 08:12:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day hunger strike on Wednesday as protests for the statehood of Ladakh and the expansion of the Sixth Schedule turned violent, with the BJP office and several vehicles being set on fire, news agency PTI reported.

The administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to prohibit gatherings of five or more people, the news agency quoted officials.

"I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country,” Wangchuk addressed his supporters who had assembled in large numbers for the strike.

Wanchuk also posted a video message on his X handle, appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and stop violence.

“My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause,” he wrote.

