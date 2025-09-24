Azerbaijan And Hungary Team Up To Dive Into Cultural Partnership
The discussion was held during a bilateral meeting between the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, and the Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko, who is visiting Azerbaijan.
In a cordial reception, Karimli extolled the robust framework of
cultural collaboration that exists between the two nations.
The meeting acknowledged that the intercultural dynamics between Azerbaijan and Hungary, both in a bilateral context and under the auspices of collaborative entities within the Turkic sphere, are intensifying annually.
Hanko expressed his gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for the cordial reception extended during their engagement.
He pointed out that the cultural relations of the two countries have broad prospects.
During the talks, views were exchanged on cooperation in the field of libraries, protection and promotion of cultural heritage, as well as cinema.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment