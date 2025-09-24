Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Hungary Team Up To Dive Into Cultural Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Cooperation in the field of culture has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said in a statement, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during a bilateral meeting between the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, and the Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

In a cordial reception, Karimli extolled the robust framework of cultural collaboration that exists between the two nations.

The meeting acknowledged that the intercultural dynamics between Azerbaijan and Hungary, both in a bilateral context and under the auspices of collaborative entities within the Turkic sphere, are intensifying annually.

Hanko expressed his gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for the cordial reception extended during their engagement.

He pointed out that the cultural relations of the two countries have broad prospects.

During the talks, views were exchanged on cooperation in the field of libraries, protection and promotion of cultural heritage, as well as cinema.

