DHS states more than two million illegal immigrants left US
(MENAFN) The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that since January 20, more than 2 million undocumented immigrants have left the United States, a figure officials described as a historic marker in President Donald Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown, according to reports.
Data released by the department shows the total includes around 1.6 million voluntary self-departures and more than 400,000 removals carried out through formal deportation orders within just 250 days. Projections indicate that by the end of Trump’s first year back in office, deportations could approach 600,000.
“The numbers don’t lie: 2 million illegal aliens have been removed or self-deported in just 250 days -- proving that President Trump’s policies and Secretary Noem’s leadership are working and making American communities safe,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.
“Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: Self-deport or we will arrest and deport you.”
Officials noted that for the last four months, Customs and Border Protection has reported zero releases of unlawful border crossers. They cited a United Nations study showing a 97% decline in northbound migration from Central America since the administration’s measures were reinstated.
Nearly half of prospective migrants surveyed abandoned their travel plans after concluding that “it would be impossible to enter the US under President Trump,” according to the department.
The agency also attributed progress to Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which has accelerated hiring at Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE has reportedly received more than 150,000 job applications in recent weeks, while detention capacity has expanded through new agreements spanning 40 states.
