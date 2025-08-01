Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Snaps Up 60K Figma Shares Amid Blazing 250% NYSE Debut
Figma (FIG) had a rip-roaring debut on Wall Street as the stock surged up 250% on its trading debut on the NYSE on Thursday. Reposing faith in the cloud-based design tool company, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, an investor in disruptive innovative technology, lapped up about 60,000 shares in the company.
Figma stock began trading at $84.11, significantly higher than the initial public offering (IPO) price of $33 per share, and fluctuated within a range of $84.11 to $124.63. The session ended at $115.50. The IPO price was increased from the previously estimated $30 to $32 price range. Approximately 53 million shares changed hands during the session.
San Francisco, California-based Figma offered 36.94 million shares, raising $1.2 billion in the IPO, which gave it a valuation of $19.3 billion.
The company was courted by Adobe in 2022, but the proposed $20 billion deal fell through due to regulatory concerns.
In its daily trade update, Wood's Ark said its Ark Next Generation ETF (ARKW) bought 60,000 shares worth $69.30 million.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Figma stock stayed 'extremely bullish' (99/100), with the message volume at 'extremely high' levels.FIG sentiment and message volume as of 2:19 a.m. ET, Aug. 1 | source: Stocktwits
The 24-hour change in watchers on the platform was about 150% and the message volume change was 3,272%. The stock was among the top five trending tickers on the platform early Friday.
A bullish watcher said they expected Figma to run a few more days before any pullback, adding that they wouldn't short it.“Figma is going much, much higher, even replacing Adobe, which had an opportunity to buy Figma a couple of years ago,” they added.
Another user said the stock was profitable for an IPO.
In overnight trading, Figma stock rose by over 24%, indicating that it could continue to move higher. The stock stream now has over 9,000 watchers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment