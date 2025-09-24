NATO nation warns of taking down Russian aircraft
(MENAFN) On Monday, Radoslaw Sikorski, the Foreign Minister of Poland stated during an argent UN Security Council summit that Poland would take down any Russian aircraft or rocket that passes its airspace.
At the beginning of the month, Warsaw alleged that Moscow “deliberately” dispatched around nineteen drones into Polish airspace, which Russia denied as “hysteria” motivated by the “European party of war.” The newest threat happened while a summit was happening, which was organized by another NATO nation. Estonia, as well, alleged that Russia invaded its airspace.
Sikorski stated that “you have been warned”, adding that “if another missile or aircraft enters our airspace without permission – either deliberately or by mistake – and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, please don’t come here to whine about it.”
Moscow replied by stating that “neither Warsaw nor Brussels need the truth,” with Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky pointing to the meeting as the second part of the “blame Russia for everything” phenomenon.
