Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Participates In 41St Meeting Of Arab Climate Negotiation Group


2025-09-24 07:09:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is taking part in the 41st meeting of the Arab group on climate change negotiations alongside other Arab nations. The meeting, aiming to coordinate a unified stance ahead of the upcoming COP30 conference, began Wednesday in Cairo.
Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs at the Arab League Dr. Ali Al-Maliki stressed the importance of Arab unity in climate negotiations.
He said the League continues to hold coordination meetings to align priorities among member states and ensure a collective Arab interest is preserved.
Director of Environment and Meteorology at the League Dr. Mahmoud Fathallah highlighted the importance of the agenda, especially issues referred by the Council of Arab Environment Ministers.
Fathallah noted that the outcomes of the recent COP29 in Baku did not meet Arab expectations, making current discussions even more crucial.
He added that today's meeting marks ten years since the Paris Agreement, in which Arab negotiators played a major role in securing regional interests.
The meeting also coincides with the Arab League's 80th anniversary, a milestone Fathallah described as a source of pride and motivation for future efforts.
Representatives from Arab environment ministries, climate agencies, and regional organizations are attending the meeting at the League's headquarters.
The agenda includes discussion of the Arab strategy for climate finance 2030, the proposed Arab center for climate change, and preparations for COP30.
Kuwait is represented by Sharif Al-Khayyat, head of air quality monitoring at the Environment Public Authority. (end)
