Russian Energy Giant Aims To Make Waves In Uzbek Market
The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming Business Club session at the Trade Representation, scheduled for September 25, 2025, in Tashkent.
Gazprom continues to assert its dominance as a key stakeholder in the Uzbek energy sector landscape. In 2024, the enterprise adeptly finalized the reactivation of output at the Shakhpakhty site and is presently propelling the advancement of exploration and extraction at the Djel (Ustyurt) location.
