Civilian Wounded In Sumy Region Due To Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported the incident on Telegram .

A 52-year-old man with shrapnel wounds was taken to the hospital. He is currently receiving medical help.

SBU drones strike Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan for the second time in a week - source

As previously reported, a 46-year-old man was killed in the Vorozhba community in the Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day. A 43-year-old man was also wounded there. Two men, aged 45 and 49, were also injured in the Seredyna-Buda community.

Illustrative photo

