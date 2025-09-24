Married Couple Injured In Beryslav Due To Drone Attack And Mine Explosion
“As a result of Russian armed aggression in the Beryslav district, an elderly couple was injured,” the report said.
As noted, at around 7:30 a.m., the occupiers attacked Beryslav with UAVs. A 63-year-old woman was injured as a result of the explosion. She suffered a blast and closed head injury, post-concussion syndrome, and shrapnel wounds to her back.
While transporting the injured woman to the hospital, the car hit a mine. The driver who was transporting the victim was also injured. The 64-year-old man suffered a blast and closed head injury, post-concussion syndrome, and shrapnel wounds to his back and right shoulder.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary help.
The Regional Military Administration also reported that on September 24, three residents of the village of Bilozerka, who had been wounded in recent days, sought medical help. In particular, a resident of Bilozerka who was injured by Russian shelling on the morning of September 21 was admitted to the hospital. The 52-year-old woman was in the yard at the time of the strike. She suffered a blast injury, post-concussion syndrome, and concussion. The victim was hospitalized.Read also: In Donetsk region, Russians shoot family of civilians and take child hostage
A resident of Bilozerka, whose house was shelled by Russians on the night of September 21, also needed medical help. The 68-year-old woman was diagnosed with blast injury, concussion, and post-concussion syndrome. The victim was hospitalized.
Another resident of Bilozerka, who was injured by Russian shelling on the evening of September 20, also sought medical attention. The 75-year-old man was hospitalize with a blast injury, concussion, and post-concussion syndrome.
Ukrinform reported that Russian troops struck the historic part of Kherson at night , causing fires.
