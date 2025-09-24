Montreal-Aparthotel Helps To Rent Furnished Apartments In Montreal For Short, Mid And Long Term

From 1-bedroom studios to 4-room homes, the platform offers flexible short-term lease apartments across Montreal

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Finding a clean, comfortable place to stay in Montreal doesn't have to be complicated. With more than 10 years of experience, Montreal-Aparthotel connects renters with a variety of furnished apartments designed for medium- and short-term leases-ideal for students, professionals, and newcomers to the city.The website offers a curated selection of short-term lease apartments in Montreal , from compact studios to spacious 4-bedroom homes. All units are fully furnished, move-in ready, and available for flexible monthly stays. Renters can choose based on their needs and lifestyle:- 1 room – Best for solo renters or students- 2 rooms – Great for roommates or couples- 3 rooms – Perfect for small families or remote workers needing extra space- 4-bedrooms or more – Ideal for larger groups, families, or longer staysMonthly rentals – All listings are available for stays of 30+ daysMany renters are specifically looking for a 1-bedroom apartment in Montreal , and Montreal-Aparthotel makes it easy to find exactly that-without having to scroll through endless listings or pay extra platform fees.For Students, Professionals, and FamiliesThe service is especially popular among international students attending McGill, Concordia, UQAM, and HEC Montréal. Apartments are located in walkable, transit-friendly neighborhoods such as Downtown, the Plateau, NDG, and Côte-des-Neiges, offering quick access to campuses and city life.Montreal-Aparthotel is also a reliable option for professionals on work assignments, digital nomads, and people relocating to Montreal. Since all units are furnished and utilities are often included, there's no need to worry about setup or long-term leases.Why Book Direct?Renters who book directly through Montreal-Aparthotel avoid high service fees from third-party platforms. They also get the benefit of local support, personalized service, and straightforward lease terms. Whether you're looking for a short-term lease or a longer stay, the process is simple and transparent.

