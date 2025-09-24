Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DA Hike Announced In Tripura, Govt Faces Rs 125 Crore Burden

DA Hike Announced In Tripura, Govt Faces Rs 125 Crore Burden


2025-09-24 07:00:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

This hike, given on the occasion of Durga Puja, comes into effect from October 1, increasing the total DA for employees to 36%.

Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting their next DA hike. Media reports suggest a DA/DR hike will be announced before Diwali for the festive season.

After the March hike, central govt employees get 55% DA/DR. The state's 3% extra hike is a key move for festive relief. It's great news for Tripura's employees and pensioners.

Tripura CM Manik Saha announced a 3% DA/DR hike in the assembly, a special gift for Durga Puja. Effective Oct 1, it benefits over 1 lakh employees and 84k pensioners.

With this 3% raise, Tripura employees' DA is now 36%, while central staff get 52%. Tripura has consistently given hikes: 4% in 2022, 3% in 2023, and 2% in 2024.

MENAFN24092025007385015968ID1110104129

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search