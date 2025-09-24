DA Hike Announced In Tripura, Govt Faces Rs 125 Crore Burden
This hike, given on the occasion of Durga Puja, comes into effect from October 1, increasing the total DA for employees to 36%.
Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting their next DA hike. Media reports suggest a DA/DR hike will be announced before Diwali for the festive season.
After the March hike, central govt employees get 55% DA/DR. The state's 3% extra hike is a key move for festive relief. It's great news for Tripura's employees and pensioners.
Tripura CM Manik Saha announced a 3% DA/DR hike in the assembly, a special gift for Durga Puja. Effective Oct 1, it benefits over 1 lakh employees and 84k pensioners.
With this 3% raise, Tripura employees' DA is now 36%, while central staff get 52%. Tripura has consistently given hikes: 4% in 2022, 3% in 2023, and 2% in 2024.
