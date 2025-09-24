Avalon, NJ Adopts Govpilot To Expand Online Services And Improve Government Efficiency

The borough of Avalon, New Jersey has adopted the GovPilot local government management platform.

New Platform Will Deliver Faster, More Convenient Services for Residents

MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The borough of Avalon, NJ has chosen GovPilot, the cloud-based operating system for local governments, to modernize its operations. From simplifying permitting and rental property registration to automating work orders and streamlining public asset management, Avalon is building a more efficient and accessible local government.By implementing GovPilot, the borough can share data across departments, digitally map assets and property information, and replace time-consuming processes with streamlined workflows.The benefits are already visible. Avalon recently launched a new online application for Floodplain Development permits. The public-facing form can auto-populate property owner data and require mandatory fields, improving accuracy and reducing errors. On the backend, automated workflows assign each application a reference number and track it through every stage of review and approval, saving time for both staff and applicants.Future rollouts will further expand Avalon's digital services, with new online applications planned for fire safety permits, planning and zoning approvals, and metal pickup requests.About GovPilotGovPilot is a comprehensive, cloud-based management platform that enables local governments to digitally transform operations and deliver better outcomes for their communities. With more than 125 modules and a fully integrated, no-code architecture, GovPilot replaces paper-based processes with digital workflows that improve efficiency, transparency, and constituent satisfaction. Named a "GovTech 100" company for eight consecutive years, GovPilot is trusted by nearly 200 local governments across 36 US states and 3 nations to modernize their operations.Visit to learn more.

