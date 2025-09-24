Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Shine At 71St National Film Awards
At Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, the 71st National Film Awards celebrated India's finest cinema. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for Jawan and 12th Fail respectively, while Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, marking a glittering night for Bollywood stars.
