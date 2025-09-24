Security Cameras Market Size To Hit USD 42.28 Billion By 2032 Due To Rising Crime Rates Globally Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. security cameras market size was USD 3.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. Austin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Cameras Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Security Cameras Market size was worth USD 14.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 42.28 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.03% over 2025-2032.” Rising Concerns Related to Public Safety Augment Market Growth Many urban centers are starting to add a real-time video option to their current law enforcement capabilities in response to growing public safety concerns. Security cameras solely serve to discourage inappropriate behavior and offer post-event forensic proof. As cities grow, more municipalities are being deployed in high-density areas, such as roadways and public transportation. Furthermore, elements including rising consumer awareness of personal and property security are also propelling the installation of solutions at the home or small business level, which will ultimately boost the market's long-term growth. Get a Sample Report of Security Cameras Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.82 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 42.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.03% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Infrared (IR) Bullet, Dome and Box)

. By Application (Indoor and Outdoor)

. By Resolution (Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), Ultra-High Definition (UHD) and Megapixel Cameras (3-12 MP))

. By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial sector and Government & defense sector)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

Due to the growing demand for perimeter security in cities, commercial complexes, parks, and transit hubs, the outdoor application category accounted for 55.80% of the security camera market share in 2024. Due to increasing installations in workplaces, retail establishments, hospitals, and educational institutions, the indoor category is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate, 14.85%.

By Type

With a 42.5% revenue share in 2024, infrared (IR) bullet cameras dominated the security camera market thanks to their improved night vision and long-range monitoring capabilities. Because dome cameras minimize the influences of the surrounding environment and provide 360-degree coverage, the market is predicted to develop at the highest CAGR of 14.58 over 2024-2032.

By Resolution

The ability of Ultra-High Definition (UHD) cameras to record ultra-clear footage-a crucial component of any forensic investigation, led to their biggest market share of 28.30 percent in 2024. Megapixel cameras, which are inexpensive alternatives that retain a good degree of imaging clarity for monitoring without the exorbitant cost of some high-performing megapixels, are predicted to have the quickest CAGR of 14.62% (3-12 MP).

By End-User

Due to its extensive use in offices, shopping centers, banks, and other hospitality applications, the commercial segment led the market in 2024 with 38.50% of the market share. Because of the growing concern for home security and the availability of user-friendly robot surveillance devices, the residential segment is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.66% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.

Asia Pacific Accounted for the Largest Share in 2024; North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over 2024-2032

With a revenue share of 31.80% in 2024, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.80% over 204-2032. This is due to encouraging government surveillance programs and growing infrastructure investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The market for security cameras is dominated by North America. This increase can be ascribed to the widespread use of security cameras by end users in homes, businesses, and government.

Recent News:



In January 2025, Dahua launched the Dahua 5E platform (emphasizing easy installation and maintenance), the MultiVision panoramic cameras, and cloud ready Wireless Series (Hero B1, Cube A1, and Picoo models). In January 2025, Axis showcased its ARTPEC 9 chip in 8K/41 MP cameras, AI threat detection, Axis Cloud Connect, body worn camera systems, and next generation cybersecurity features.

Exclusive Sections of the Security Cameras Market Report (The USPs)



CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you assess regional production efficiency by analyzing utilization levels across key manufacturing hubs, indicating supply-demand balance and cost competitiveness.

APPLICATION UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand deployment trends, including end-use industry adoption, camera density across facilities, and the balance between cloud-based vs. on-premise installations.

R&D AND PATENT LANDSCAPE – helps you track innovation momentum in video surveillance through patent filings, R&D expenditure patterns, and regional innovation hotspots.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate the adoption of energy-efficient camera models, power consumption differences, e-waste concerns, and green certification initiatives. COMPETITIVE MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT – helps you identify leading production hubs, cost structures, and output shares that shape the global supply chain dynamics in the security camera market.

