Erdogan Describes Gaza Meeting with Trump as Productive

2025-09-24 05:29:01
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Tuesday that his discussion on Gaza with US President Donald Trump and regional officials was "very productive and positive," voicing his contentment with the gathering.

“We have just concluded a very, very productive and positive meeting. I’m satisfied — may the outcome be beneficial," Erdogan remarked to journalists outside the Turkevi Center in New York City.

The dialogue between the two presidents took place during a regional summit on Gaza, organized within the framework of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters.

When questioned if the Gaza talks with Trump might pave the way for a concrete move toward peace and protecting innocent people, Erdogan mentioned that a collective statement would soon be issued.

“The final declaration will likely be announced shortly. With statements from Trump and Tamim (Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani), the outcome of tonight’s meeting will be made clear," he added.

