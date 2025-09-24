SCI, Mazagon Dock, Global Offshore Shares Gain On Proposals Of ₹70,000 Crore Shipbuilding Support
Shipbuilding stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors pinned hopes on the Union Cabinet, which is expected to take up nearly ₹70,000 crore worth of proposals to boost the sector.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 0.5%, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers gained 0.7%, and Shipping Corporation of India climbed 1.8%, while Global Offshore (Garware) surged 3%.
Government Schemes
The proposals under discussion include a ₹20,000 crore shipbuilding fund, a ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund with government participation at 49%, and a ₹25,000 crore financial assistance program for shipbuilding, according to a news report.
These are aimed at providing incentives, long-term finance and interest subsidies to support domestic shipbuilding, ship-breaking and port-linked infrastructure
Industry Expansion
The government has recently stepped up efforts to boost India's presence in global shipping, granting infrastructure status to large ships and announcing plans to develop 10 world-class shipyards by 2030.
Shipping Minister Shantanu Thakur said earlier this month that India is targeting a 5% share of global shipbuilding by 2030, backed by automation, digital twin technology and green shipbuilding.
New Partnerships And Investments
Cochin Shipyard this week signed an MoU with South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering to jointly build large vessels, including Suezmax tankers and container ships, at its Kochi dry dock.
It is also considering a ₹15,000 crore greenfield shipyard in Tamil Nadu that could create 10,000 jobs.
Separately, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to explore a greenfield shipyard on the east coast, while Swan Defence & Heavy Industries committed ₹4,250 crore to expand its Pipavav shipyard in Gujarat.
What Is The Retail Mood?
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Mazagon Dock was 'neutral' with 'normal' message volume, while Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Shipping Corporation of India both saw 'bullish' sentiment amid 'normal' message volume.
So far in 2025, Mazagon Dock shares are up 31.6%, Garden Reach has surged 63.4%, while Shipping Corporation of India has gained 7.3%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment