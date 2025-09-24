Lionel Messi In Kochi: Kerala Govt Planning Roadshow For Argentina Fans Without Tickets

Kochi: The Kerala government has planned a roadshow featuring Lionel Messi and the Argentina team to give fans without match tickets an opportunity to see the football legend. Discussions with organizers are underway, and a final decision will be announced soon. Venue Manager Hector Daniel Cabrera, who inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, team accommodation, and security arrangements, expressed satisfaction with the facilities. He also met Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who confirmed that the roadshow proposal is being actively considered. In a social media post, Minister P Rajeev said that plans were underway to give fans without match tickets a chance to see Messi during a roadshow.“A final decision on this will be taken soon, ensuring Kerala shares this historic moment with all,” he added. If approved, the roadshow is expected to turn Kochi's streets into a massive celebration, with thousands of fans lining up for a glimpse of the World Cup-winning captain.

Concerns Over Stadium Quality, Ticket Sales

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Argentina Football Team will play Australia in Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium instead of Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram. Currently ranked 25th in the FIFA world rankings, Australia met Argentina previously during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That clash ended in a 2-1 win for Argentina, courtesy of a stunning Lionel Messi strike and a Julian Alvarez goal. With just ten minutes to go, Australia pulled one back after Enzo Fernández's own goal added to the drama.

Concerns have also emerged over the quality of the Kochi stadium and the handling of ticket sales. While officials maintain that the venue is fully prepared, many fans argue that the venue has not been fully upgraded to meet international standards.“The stadium should be renovated immediately to host international matches. It's sad to see that we can't use the full capacity of such an iconic stadium to host matches,” one football fan said. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has hosted Under-17 World Cup as well as Indian Super League matches featuring local club Kerala Blasters FC. Since Messi playing in Kerala is a once-in-a-lifetime event, fans are anxious about missing out due to limited ticket availability. Many also fear malpractice in ticket sales, demanding transparency from organizers to ensure fair access.