Peso Under Pressure As Global Caution Ripples Through Mexico


2025-09-24 05:00:26
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The peso fell to 18.36 per dollar this morning after traders sold emerging-market currencies in response to firmer U.S. Treasury yields.

Investors interpreted Fed speakers' reluctance to promise rate cuts as a signal to book profits on higher-yielding assets. Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index rose to 97.32, making dollar-denominated assets more attractive.

Behind this move lies a deeper story of policy tug-of-war. The Federal Reserve keeps borrowing costs high to tame inflation, even as growth shows signs of slowing.

Mexico's central bank, Banxico , meets on September 26 to decide whether to follow suit. Markets expect a modest 25-basis-point cut to 7.50%, but they doubt any further easing until Mexico's core inflation, still at 4.23%, clearly trends lower.



Mexican stocks reached fresh highs this week, yet traded cautiously on September 23. The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.5% to 62,326 points on lighter volume.

Telecom giant América Móvil led gains after reporting a pickup in new subscribers, while banks lagged amid concerns over narrowing interest margins.

A global-liquidity gauge climbed to 100.33, underlining ample dollar funding chasing risk assets-but higher U.S. yields now threaten to pull that liquidity back to Washington.



Technically, the peso trades below key moving averages on four-hour and daily charts, pointing to more potential weakness toward 18.20. The main index sits above its trend lines but shows overbought readings, suggesting a short pause before its next leg up.

For readers outside Mexico, the key takeaway lies in the interplay between U.S. rate policy and emerging-market stability. As Washington holds rates high, currencies like the peso face headwinds.

At the same time, central banks such as Banxico must balance growth support against persistent inflation, shaping outcomes for businesses and consumers alike.

