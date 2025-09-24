Capital Measures Totaling EUR 1.25 Million Successfully Implemented
EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Reorganisation
Frankfurt am Main, September 24, 2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Capital measures totaling EUR 1.25 million successfully implemented
LIBERO football finance AG announces the successful implementation of two measures to strengthen the company's equity capital:As part of the implementation of a cash capital increase resolved by the Annual General Meeting on April 2, 2025, LIBERO football finance AG has successfully placed a total of 360,000 new shares at a price of EUR 1.25 per new share. This provided the company with a total of EUR 450,000 in liquid funds. The capital increase has been implemented and is already entered in the commercial register. The listing of the new shares on the stock exchange is currently in progress. Furthermore, original shareholder loans were transferred to the capital reserve as a contribution without consideration in accordance with Section 272 (2) No. 4 of the German Commercial Code (HGB) through a waiver of claims by a shareholder in the amount of EUR 800,000, as resolved by the Management Board and Supervisory Board.
For LIBERO football finance AG, the measures implemented mean that the balance sheet item "Deficit not covered by equity," which still stood at EUR 686,702.09 as of June 30, 2025, will be eliminated as of September 30, 2025, and the company will once again report positive equity in its balance sheet. The company therefore believes that it once again has a good starting point from which to successfully launch its new business model. The first deals with European soccer clubs are expected to be concluded as early as October, following the operational launch of the LIBERO Exchange platform in September.
With regard to the legal dispute with FC Barcelona, the Management Board is continuing to work on an amicable solution with the other party in order to bring the outstanding issues to a final conclusion.
Contact:
About LIBERO football finance AG
LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22), listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, specializes in providing comprehensive support
