24.09.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, September 24, 2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of this announcement. Capital measures totaling EUR 1.25 million successfully implemented LIBERO football finance AG announces the successful implementation of two measures to strengthen the company's equity capital: As part of the implementation of a cash capital increase resolved by the Annual General Meeting on April 2, 2025, LIBERO football finance AG has successfully placed a total of 360,000 new shares at a price of EUR 1.25 per new share. This provided the company with a total of EUR 450,000 in liquid funds. The capital increase has been implemented and is already entered in the commercial register. The listing of the new shares on the stock exchange is currently in progress. Furthermore, original shareholder loans were transferred to the capital reserve as a contribution without consideration in accordance with Section 272 (2) No. 4 of the German Commercial Code (HGB) through a waiver of claims by a shareholder in the amount of EUR 800,000, as resolved by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. For LIBERO football finance AG, the measures implemented mean that the balance sheet item "Deficit not covered by equity," which still stood at EUR 686,702.09 as of June 30, 2025, will be eliminated as of September 30, 2025, and the company will once again report positive equity in its balance sheet. The company therefore believes that it once again has a good starting point from which to successfully launch its new business model. The first deals with European soccer clubs are expected to be concluded as early as October, following the operational launch of the LIBERO Exchange platform in September. With regard to the legal dispute with FC Barcelona, the Management Board is continuing to work on an amicable solution with the other party in order to bring the outstanding issues to a final conclusion. Contact: Dr. Dirk Rogowski, Management Board, ... About LIBERO football finance AG LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22), listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, specializes in providing comprehensive support

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not describe past events. Such statements in this announcement relate, among other things, to the expected future business development of LIBERO, expected efficiency gains and synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for increasing the value of LIBERO, as well as the expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans, expectations, estimates, and forecasts of the Management Board. They are subject to a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the state of the financial markets in Germany, Europe, the US, and other regions where LIBERO generates a significant portion of its income and holds a significant portion of its assets, the price development of assets and the development of market volatility, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management principles, procedures, and methods, risks due to legal changes, and other risks. Forward-looking statements are therefore only valid on the date on which they are made. LIBERO is not obliged to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

