3 Palestinians, Including Women, Injured In Colonist Assault In Hebron

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Three Palestinians, including two women, were injured on Wednesday after colonists severely beat them in the town of Yatta, south of Hebron.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Israeli occupation forces attacked a Palestinian man and his mother after raiding and searching their home in Al-Baraka neighborhood in Yatta, south of Hebron. The two were injured and bruised. The mother was taken to the hospital, while her son was arrested.

In the Sha'b Al-Batm area of ​​Masafer Yatta, armed colonists assaulted a family, causing a woman to suffer injuries and bruises. She was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Several military checkpoints were also set up at the entrances to Hebron, its towns, villages and camps, and a number of main and secondary roads were closed with iron gates, cement blocks and earth mounds.

Palestinians Hebron injured Colonists