Critical Manufacturing appoints Arnaud Portet to lead market expansion
(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) Critical Manufacturing today announced the appointment of Arnaud Portet as Head of Sales Market Expansion, responsible for accelerating growth across multiple industries and regions.
Portet brings more than two decades of experience in MES and digital manufacturing. He has led high-performance teams, transformed global sales operations, restructured commercial organisations, and designed new go-to-market strategies that delivered measurable results, including multimillion-euro revenue growth and significant gains in sales productivity. His background spans technical engineering and strategic business management, enabling a pragmatic approach to shop-floor digitalisation and Industry 4.0.
In his new role, Portet will scale Critical Manufacturing’s presence across key markets. Initial priorities include opportunities in highly regulated sectors such as pharmaceuticals.
“Seeing seasoned industry experts choose to join our mission is deeply rewarding,” Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing, said. “Arnaud combines technical engineering expertise with strategic insight and a clear passion for driving Industry 4.0 on the shop floor.”
Portet is multilingual and experienced in leading cross-functional, international programmes. He has a strong track record of developing C-suite relationships, opening new markets, and aligning product, marketing and delivery around customer impact.
“I am eager to help drive Critical Manufacturing MES deeper into key industries such as pharma, partnering with manufacturers to modernise MES as a platform for continuous improvement, connecting quality, operations and data to deliver measurable results. Critical Manufacturing has the culture, vision and product depth to lead this change in several market segments”, explained Portet.
About Critical Manufacturing
Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.
As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit
About ASMPT
ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.
ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at
