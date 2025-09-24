Breakdown Of Debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
24 September 2025
Company Announcement No 76/2025
Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 19 September 2025. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on .
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments
-
Nr. 76_Debitormassens sammensaetning_UK
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 76-2025
