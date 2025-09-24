(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V



Telephone +45 7012 5300



24 September 2025

Company Announcement No 76/2025

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 19 September 2025. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .





Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments



Nr. 76_Debitormassens sammensaetning_UK Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 76-2025