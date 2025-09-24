EHunt Releases New AI Product Pattern Extractor for Etsy Sellers
(MENAFN- ehunt.ai) New York, September 18, 2025 - EHunt, a leading one-stop platform for Etsy product research and operation, has just rolled out its cutting-edge AI Product Pattern Extractor tool.
This upgrade launches the AI Product Pattern Extractor, a tool that automatically captures patterns, design elements, and text from product images across platforms like Etsy. It helps sellers, designers, and creators quickly gather assets for product development, trend analysis, or marketing, making EHunt an essential tool for creativity-driven shop growth.
Highlight of EHunt
The highlight of this upgrade includes:
AI Product Pattern Extractor
EHunt Product Pattern Extractor is simple to use in three steps: upload product images or paste a product URL, click “Extract,” and then click “Generate Now” to batch extract creative patterns and text. It offers two modes, High Fidelity and Creative Derivation, and two resolutions, 1K and 2K. Assets can be exported in SVG, PNG, JPG, JPEG, or WebP formats, with an option for transparent backgrounds. This tool helps sellers save design time, cut creative costs, speed up new product development, and stay ahead of market trends.
About EHunt
EHunt is a comprehensive platform designed to empower Etsy sellers with data-driven insights and operational tools. Currently, it supports Etsy product research, Etsy keyword mining, Etsy shop analysis, Etsy offsite ads analysis and more. EHunt helps sellers enhance profitability, streamline operations, and scale their businesses with confidence. This is a valuable resource for achieving growth goals without any financial commitment.
