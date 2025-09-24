Sharp Rise In Threat Of Violence To U.S. Executives, Corporate Security Chiefs And Investors Warn



Up to 66% of U.S. security chiefs report a significant increase in threats of violence toward company executives

Nearly seven in 10 (68%) global institutional investors say top executives' contributions represent 30% or more of the value of the companies they invest in Landmark research on physical security gauged opinions of 2,352 global security chiefs with combined revenue exceeding $25 trillion.



IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concern about the safety of senior company leaders has surged, with nearly half (46%) of U.S. based chief security officers (CSOs) reporting that the threat of violence toward executives has increased in the last two years. The threat increases to 49% for publicly traded companies and soars to 66% for technology companies.

More companies in the technology and pharmaceutical sectors than any other are providing senior leaders with executive protection, both at 40% (33% U.S. average) as well as providing executives' families with protection.

This escalating risk is underscored by global institutional investors, with 97% deeming it important for companies to invest in security for their executives and nearly seven in 10 (68%), saying that the contributions of senior executives represent 30% or more of the value of the companies they invest in.

Misinformation and disinformation are pervasive and can put senior executives at greater risk. Three quarters (75%) of U.S. CSOs say their companies were targeted by a mis/disinformation campaign last year. Technology companies were most affected according to 89%, followed by energy businesses, according to 88% of CSOs.

“In a world of increasing polarization, and when mistruths and untruths can be shared instantaneously, companies and their senior leaders face heightened risks. As a CEO, this impacts me personally and professionally. Now more than ever, personal safety is on my mind and the minds of my loved ones. Professionally, I've seen an increase in our customers' concern for the safety of their employees,” said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO.

The report finds the financial impact of security incidents is substantial. More than a quarter of U.S. CSOs (27%) reported revenue losses following an incident last year, with the average company globally losing at least $9 million. In total the companies surveyed globally lost close to $1 trillion in revenue due to physical security incidents.

Investors say a physical security incident could impact the value of a publicly traded company on average up to 32%, up 3% compared to 2023.

These are key findings from the 2025 World Security Report commissioned by Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider.

The global report surveyed 2,352 chief security officers, working for medium and large, global companies, in 31 countries, with total annual revenue exceeding $25 trillion. With the U.S. being the largest security market in the world, 620 U.S.-based security chiefs from 10 sectors* participated.

The report also incorporates the perspectives of 200 global institutional investors managing over $1 trillion in assets.

*The ten sectors are: consumer discretionary (household durables & apparel, retailing), consumer staples (food, beverage & tobacco, household & personal products), education, energy (energy services, oil & gas), healthcare (medical services, health care equipment & services), industrials (e.g. construction & engineering), technology (software & services, technology hardware & equipment), pharmaceuticals (incl. biotech & life sciences), real estate (equity real estate investment trusts, real estate management) and transportation.

Additional U.S. Key Findings:

Executive safety



After technology, the sectors expecting the biggest increases in the threat of violence toward executives are 47% consumer staples, 47% energy and 46% pharmaceuticals.

31% of technology and 30% of pharmaceutical companies are providing executives' families with protection (two highest U.S. sectors, 24% U.S. average). 63% CSOs at technology companies said misinformation or disinformation influenced more than half of all threat actors targeting their company. Second highest was pharmaceuticals at 50% (44% U.S. average).



Measures taken to protect executives



52% of U.S. CSOs have enhanced their security procedures (i.e. enhanced background checks, on site firearms or explosives screening).

44% are offering training and preparedness for leaders (i.e. self-defense, situational awareness, de-escalation tactics).

44% are carrying out risk assessments for leaders (i.e., pre-event assessments, travel risk management, technical surveillance countermeasures).

43% are monitoring online threats (i.e., social media, deep web, dark web).

34% are providing leaders with personal protective equipment (e.g., body armor, secure vehicles, emergency escape masks).

33% are providing leaders with personal/close security personnel. 24% are providing family protection for leaders.



Security-impacting hazards



Economic instability is the dominating hazard over the next year, 44% say, up from 33% in 2024. 30% say climate change events (e.g., long-term shifts in weather patterns, extreme temperatures), up from 24% in 2024.

External threats expected to increase are:



Fraud is expected by 28%, up from 22% in 2024.

Malicious damage to company property is anticipated by 28%, up from 16% last year.

Intellectual property theft at 23%, up from 14% last year. Industrial espionage at 19%, up from 11% in 2024.

Budgets

64% of U.S. security chiefs say physical security budgets will increase in the next year. The top priority is employee security training and upskilling (46%)



About the 2025 World Security Report

The report is based on anonymous online survey responses of 2,352 chief security officers - or those in equivalent positions - at medium and large, global companies across 31 countries with combined annual revenue of more than $25 trillion. Research was carried out between March 21, 2025 and April 16, 2025.

The selected group of 200 global institutional investors managing more than $1 trillion of assets, also took part in an anonymous online survey between April 8 and 14, 2025.

