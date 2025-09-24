Canada Super 60 Names Women's Trophy After Cricketing Legend Mel Jones

MENAFN - Pressat) Vancouver, Canada – September 23 – Canada's pioneering cricket league, Canada Super 60, has announced that its inaugural Women's Trophy will be named in honour of Mel Jones, the former Australian cricketer, respected broadcaster, and tireless advocate for women's cricket.

Canada Super 60 is the world's first-ever ten-over-a-side event to launch with both men's and women's competitions from its inaugural season. The league will be staged under the roof of the iconic BC Place in Vancouver, showcasing international stars alongside homegrown Canadian talent.

As part of its commitment to celebrating women's cricket and inspiring future generations, Canada Super 60 will name the Women's Trophy each year after an international women's cricket legend. This tradition will not only create awareness but also honour trailblazers whose contributions have shaped the women's game.

This year, the league has chosen Mel Jones-not only for her outstanding career in cricket and broadcasting, but also for her leadership off the field. Jones has been a leading voice for women's cricket worldwide, and the ICC has widely recognized her efforts. She played a pivotal role in supporting Afghan women cricketers forced to flee their homeland after the Taliban takeover in 2021, helping coordinate their evacuation to Australia, providing resources, and co-founding the Pitch Our Future initiative to support their education and sporting careers. In recognition of these efforts, she was honoured with the prestigious MCC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2025.

Thanks to her advocacy and international coordination, many of these Afghan players found refuge abroad-including two who are now living in Canada, following the Canadian government's support for their refugee applications. This aligns with the Canada Super 60 vision of using cricket as a platform for opportunity and inclusion.

Mel Jones on Receiving the Honour

“This honour from Canada Super 60 truly humbles me,” said Mel Jones.“To have the Women's Trophy named after me is something very special. What excites me most is the vision behind this initiative – creating more opportunities and visibility for women's cricket, especially in associate nations. Platforms like Canada Super 60 will inspire and empower a new generation of players. My hope is that one day, a Canadian cricket legend will have this trophy named after them, as the women's game continues to grow in this country.”

Canada Super 60's Vision

Abhishek Shah, Founder and Chairman of Canada Super 60, thanked Mel Jones for accepting the honour:

“We are grateful to Mel Jones for allowing us to name our Women's Trophy after her. Mel's leadership as a cricketer, broadcaster, and champion of women's cricket has been exceptional. Her role in helping Afghan cricketers during a time of crisis is an inspiring example of what it means to use sport as a force for good. At Canada Super 60, we share her vision of developing women's cricket, particularly in associate nations, and we are proud to carry this forward through our league.”

The Canada Super 60 Women's Trophy will be presented at BC Place, Vancouver, during the inaugural edition of the tournament, taking place from October 8–13, 2025.

About Canada Super 60

Canada Super 60 is a groundbreaking new cricket league launching in 2025, bringing the unique 10-over-a-side format with both men's and women's competitions from its inaugural season - a global first. Backed by Cricket Canada, the league aims to elevate Canada's place on the world cricket map while offering fans a thrilling mix of power and strategy between T20s and ODIs. The first edition of the Canada Super 60 will be held from October 8th to 13th, 2025, at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, making it the first major cricket league to debut on Canada's West Coast. The Canada Super 60 is more than just a tournament - it's a celebration of sport, diversity, and opportunity, designed to grow the game in North America and give Canadian players global exposure.