Worldriskreport 2025: Billions Threatened By Flooding
Holistic prevention
The report analyzes flood preparedness from four perspectives:
-
Political: Stronger local governance, coordinated prevention
Technological: Early warnings, AI, satellite data
Social: Traditional knowledge, community-based approaches
Ecological: Nature-based solutions like mangroves, wetlands, river restoration
Dr. Ilona Auer Frege, Managing Director of Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft, emphasizes: "Every euro spent on prevention saves many times that amount in aid and reconstruction. Instead of reacting, we must act preventively."
Global analysis of flood risk
For the first time, the report presents a world map of global flood risk and reveals how inadequate preparedness can have devastating consequences, even in highly developed countries.
For the Philippines, flood exposure was calculated at provincial level for the first time, revealing hotspots and highlighting the importance of local risk analyses.
Philippines tops the risk rankings
The WorldRiskIndex assesses the disaster risk of all 193 UN member states. In 2025, the global risk hotspots are again in Asia and Latin America. The top 10 countries with the highest risk are:
