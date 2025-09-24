Fires Break Out, People Injured After Massive Drone Attack In Kharkiv Region
In Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district, four separate fires broke out, affecting a store, an outbuilding, and other facilities. Private houses and cars were also damaged, and one person was injured.
In the village of Buhaivka, Chuhuiv district, a residential building and outbuildings caught fire.
Read also: Enemies shell six settlements in Kharkiv region, woman killed in Kupiansk
In Chuhuiv, fires broke out at two locations, where a house, a garage, and passenger cars were damaged. One person was injured.
Rescue teams and SES equipment were deployed to eliminate the consequences of the attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment