Fires Break Out, People Injured After Massive Drone Attack In Kharkiv Region

2025-09-24 03:06:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district, four separate fires broke out, affecting a store, an outbuilding, and other facilities. Private houses and cars were also damaged, and one person was injured.

In the village of Buhaivka, Chuhuiv district, a residential building and outbuildings caught fire.



 Read also: Enemies shell six settlements in Kharkiv region, woman killed in Kupiansk

In Chuhuiv, fires broke out at two locations, where a house, a garage, and passenger cars were damaged. One person was injured.

Rescue teams and SES equipment were deployed to eliminate the consequences of the attacks.

