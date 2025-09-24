Iran And Japan Join Hands To Boost Cooperation On All Fronts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Japan attach great importance to strengthening relations in all areas of mutual interest, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya.

The meeting exchanged views on the ancient and friendly relations between the two countries.

Regional and international processes were also discussed.

The meeting pointed out the importance of all countries involved in issues related to Iran's nuclear program, using diplomacy to prevent any unnecessary crisis.

To note, Araghchi is on a visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.

The UN Security Council has voted to restore sanctions that had been suspended following the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The decision has been backed by the US, the UK, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reinstated on September 26.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. This resolution resulted in the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

The“snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.