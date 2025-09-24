Debtor Distribution Data (CK92) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Debtor distribution data (CK92)
Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 19 September 2025 in the attached file.
Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .
For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
