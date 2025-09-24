Zayed University launches MSc in Human Nutrition to help tackle UAE’s health priorities
(MENAFN- Manara Global) • Graduates gain practical skills, global recognition, and clear career pathways across clinical, regulatory, and community health sectors.
• Students take part in real-world research projects, community interventions, and collaborative publications that align with national health priorities.
• The curriculum is closely tied to the UAE’s national agenda, focusing on advancing community health, strengthening sustainable food systems, and fostering healthcare innovation.
Dubai, UAE – September 23, 2025 – Zayed University (ZU) has launched its new MSc in Human Nutrition, to help tackle UAE’s health priorities, through applied research, partnerships, and professional certifications. The program provides graduates with practical skills and recognized qualifications to address pressing public health challenges associated with unhealthy dietary practices. The UAE government has set clear targets and introduced ambitious action plans to combat non-communicable diseases, creating a strong mandate to expand the nutrition workforce with professionals trained in epidemiology, disease prevention, dietary assessment, cultural practices in the GCC, and effective behaviour-change strategies.
Students on the program have the opportunity to engage in real-world research projects, community interventions, and collaborative publications that align with UAE national health strategies. The program benefits from Zayed University’s established partnerships with entities such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health, Pure Health, and Imperial College London Diabetes Center. Participants will also able to support public health campaigns, and collaborative research projects that bridge academic knowledge with societal needs.
The program leverages Zayed University's strategically located campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with direct access to regional health authorities, hospitals, NGOs, and international agencies, making it accessible to residents, professionals and prospective students. Students will also have access to advanced laboratory infrastructure, including tools for body composition analysis, and dietary assessment, equipping students with the technical expertise required for clinical practice to address the UAE’s evolving health and nutrition challenges.
The MSc in Human Nutrition is being developed in line with the standards of the Association for Nutrition (AfN), building on the success of Zayed University’s AfN-accredited Bachelor of Science in Public Health and Nutrition. This ensures the master’s curriculum meets international benchmarks, enhancing graduate recognition and supporting future professional licensure.
To further strengthen employability, students will also have the opportunity to pursue internationally recognized certifications from Highfield International, one of the world’s leading awarding bodies for vocational and professional qualifications - in areas such as food safety, and health promotion. These additional qualifications give graduates a competitive edge across clinical practice, regulatory bodies, and community nutrition programs.
Commenting on the program, Dr. Lina Al Kury, Professor and Chair-Department of Health Sciences at Zayed University said, “The MSc in Human Nutrition reflects Zayed University’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s health priorities, preparing graduates to transform science into practical solutions for healthier communities. Designed in line with global benchmarks and developed in partnership with leading health authorities, the program equips future nutrition professionals to deliver meaningful change across clinical practice, public health, and sustainable food systems.”
The UAE’s strong focus on community health and sustainable food systems creates an urgent need for highly qualified nutrition professionals. The launch of this program highlights Zayed University’s role in shaping a new generation of leaders equipped to deliver innovative solutions to the region’s most pressing health challenges.
Admissions for the MSc in Human Nutrition are now open, with the first intake beginning in Spring 2026. Prospective students can apply through the Zayed University website at
The deadline for submissions is set for 8 December 2025.
