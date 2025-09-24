Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Somaya Harun Represents Bangladesh As Miss Multinational Bangladesh Winner

2025-09-24 02:23:54
(MENAFNEditorial) Somaya Harun, a Bangladeshi model and socialite has been crowned as Miss Bangladesh. In her inspiring journey, Somaya has become an influential spokesperson for youth, women’s empowerment and social change in Bangladesh.

About Somaya Harun

Name: Somaya Harun

Date of Birth: May 2, 2001

Nationality: Bangladeshi

Birthplace: Dhaka, Bangladesh

Religion: Islam

Profession: Model, Socialite, Beauty Pageant Winner and Elocutionist

Early Life and Education

Somaya Harun grew up in Dhaka, where she became keen on public speaking and performance, at an early age. There, she developed her debating and elocution skills, participating in a range of school and community events that would lay the groundwork for a remarkable career.

Career and Achievements

Somaya started off by featuring in local fashion shows and photoshoots, with her unique style and elegance catching people attention. A breakthrough came for Shoz on winning Miss Bangladesh after which her social work got the high national media and stage to be spoken in.

Skills and Recognition

In addition to modeling, she also does debate and elocution where she has won numerous competitions that showcase her eloquence and leadership. She's a captivating speaker whose ability to move people has earned her much respect from various speaking engagements.

Social Advocacy

Soamya has an interest in education, healthcare and women’s rights. A goodwill ambassador who lost her life on a mission “She is actively involved in raising awareness and various community activities – she is being praised by many others for devoting herself to good cause.

Personal Life

With her hectic professional life Somaya still finds time to keep herself grounded and spend time with family and friends. In her free time, she loves reading, travelling, and learning about culture and tries to maintain a balance between those passions and being an activist.

Conclusion

The extraordinary transformation of a dedicated school goer to crowned Miss Bangladesh, Somaya Harun is indeed an inspiration. Her commitment to uplifting communities and creating awareness on important issues makes her a role model for the other young Bangladeshis as well as for their peers throughout the world.

