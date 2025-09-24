Farnek launches Emirates Carbon – UAE’s first open-access carbon management platform
(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company and leading provider of carbon offset solutions Farnek, has launched Emirates Carbon, a free, open-access platform offering carbon footprint calculations, as well as direct access to high-quality offset programmes, certified carbon credits, and International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs).
Unlike complex enterprise systems, Emirates Carbon gives individuals, SMEs, and events a simple way to calculate Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as travel- and event-related footprints.
For larger organisations, the platform is also integrated with CarbonTek, Farnek’s premium enterprise solution that tracks full Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions across operations and supply chains, providing advanced dashboards, analytics, and compliance reporting.
The platform also offers expert-backed carbon neutral pathways, guided by ESG and sustainability professionals, with seamless access to third-party verification and assurance for credibility and compliance.
“Emirates Carbon empowers organisations to understand, manage and reduce their carbon emissions,” said Muna Al Nahdi, Director of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek.
“In partnership with Farnek, business leaders can make informed decisions that not only benefit their own companies, but also contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment,” she added.
Delivered through a powerful digital ecosystem, Emirates Carbon supports the UAE’s new Carbon Law and its upcoming national MRV (Measurement, Reporting and Verification) framework, ensuring businesses can align with compliance requirements while taking voluntary climate leadership steps.
Its offsetting options cover both internationally certified credits, such as Verra and Gold Standard, and, in the near future, locally generated credits once the UAE National Carbon Credit Registry is operational.
Farnek launched the platform to support the UAE government’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, by empowering businesses and individuals to measure, manage, and offset their carbon footprint transparently. Emirates Carbon also helps corporations strengthen ESG performance and positions the UAE as a regional hub for certified carbon markets and sustainability innovation.
“Moreover, Emirates Carbon can improve the efficiency of reporting emissions by up to 30%. It supports carbon-neutral events, hotel stays, and travel, as well as hundreds of facilities, organisations, and individuals across the UAE and the wider Middle East.
“The platform scales across industries such as real estate, hospitality, aviation, and finance, accelerating corporate Net Zero pathways while underscoring the UAE’s reputation as a leader in sustainability and climate action,” said Al Nahdi.
