DRC President Lauds Qatar's Efforts For Peace In African Great Lakes Region

New York: President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo H E Felix Tshisekedi, said the State of Qatar's efforts energised to establish peace in the African Great Lakes Region and bring to a close the conflict that has lasted over three decades.

He was speaking at a press meeting with global media corps ahead of the launch of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently convened in New York.

Tshisekedi expressed his profound gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for his prompt and gracious response when called upon to assist in restoring the path to peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He emphasised that he will always remain beholden to H H the Amir, adding that, since the Doha meetings, hostilities have ceased, and the contours of a serious dialogue began to take shape. He asserted that, by virtue of H H the Amir's timely intervention in March of this year, the adversary's advance came to a halt, affirming that today marks the discussion of a peace agreement, with a heartfelt tribute of appreciation conveyed to His Highness.