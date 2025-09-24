Zelensky Says Trump Now Trusts Him More Than Putin
Zelensky noted that Trump had previously maintained certain relations and dialogues with Putin, and that, as a result, he had trusted the information Putin shared with him about Ukraine, including claims that Russia would soon occupy all of Donbas, or even parts of Ukraine still under Kyiv's control. According to Zelensky, during their phone calls or meetings, Trump would sometimes repeat these assertions and say something had to be done about it.Read also: Trump: Ukraine can win back all its territories
However, Zelensky explained that over time Trump realized that the information he was receiving from Putin was far from the actual situation on the battlefield and far from the truth. Zelensky said that now Trump trusted him more.
As an example, he referred to the Ukrainian counteroffensive near Dobropillia in September, where Ukrainian defenders managed to liberate about 360 square kilometers of land. He stressed that the issue was not just the number of square kilometers regained, but rather the narrative spread by Russia, pointing out that victories could not be presented as losses.
According to Zelensky, this had a certain influence on Ukraine's partners.
As was reported earlier, Zelensky and Trump held a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment