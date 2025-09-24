Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Typhoon Ragasa Forces Highest-Level Storm Alert in Macao

2025-09-24 02:03:45
(MENAFN) Super Typhoon Ragasa swept within 100 kilometers of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Wednesday morning, unleashing hurricane-strength winds and heavy rainfall, the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau reported. At 5:30 a.m. local time, the bureau raised the No. 10 tropical cyclone signal, the highest alert level.

Macao is currently experiencing hurricane-strength winds at force 12, which are expected to continue for several hours, prompting the bureau to keep the highest typhoon warning active for an extended duration.

Ragasa’s storm surge caused water levels to rise rapidly in low-lying areas, leading to seawater flooding inland. Authorities forecast peak flooding of 1.5 to 2.5 meters around midday.

The Civil Protection Operations Center announced that Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM), the SAR’s power provider, has suspended electricity in flood-hit zones to safeguard both public safety and infrastructure. The center assured that power will be restored promptly once floodwaters recede.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Bureau reported that by 11 a.m. Wednesday, 642 residents had sought refuge in designated evacuation shelters.

