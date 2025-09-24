ShazTokyo's PDP Mural Inspires South Africa's Next Generation of Creatives

SOUTH AFRICA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The PUBG MOBILE co-creative PDP program continued its journey in South Africa with its latest creative activation that combined international artistry, digital culture, and student engagement to inspire the country's next generation of talent.In this latest project, acclaimed artist Shaz Esmail, known as ShazTokyo, created a permanent mural at the Academy of Digital Arts, a leading institution for creative and digital higher education in Cape Town. The mural reflects her distinctive style, blending street art and digital themes, and stands as a lasting symbol of PDP's mission to connect global artistry with local creative communities.An artist and designer deeply embedded in the PUBG MOBILE community, ShazTokyo first joined the co-creative PDP program in 2019. Her creativity and edge-driven style have since led to the implementation of multiple permanent in-game sets, including the Investigator and Innovative Artisan outfits, as well as event designs like the Rosy Sweetie set for Valentine's. She is also credited with designing the creator name tag awarded at the Creative Vision Awards, further cementing her influence within the global PDP community.Beyond her in-game contributions, ShazTokyo has steadily grown as a content creator and community figure, using her work to inspire players across Africa and beyond. Her involvement in PDP has demonstrated how gaming can open real-world opportunities for artists, showing that creative expression can thrive in both digital and physical spaces. This mural project in Cape Town continues that journey, bridging the gap between her PDP legacy and the next generation of South African creatives.Alongside the mural, a PDP workshop was held for more than 40 students and participants. The program explored creativity, digital art, and the links between gaming and visual culture, offering students hands-on opportunities to learn and experiment.To make the workshop more engaging, popular South African influencers and creators, including Anica Kiana, Majozi, RushkaG, Coffee Controllers, Jonty Hartwig, and Elle E, participated in the workshop, amplifying its reach both on-site and across online platforms.This latest PDP activation highlighted how PUBG MOBILE continues to support creativity and cultural exchange globally. By combining ShazTokyo's artistic vision with the energy of South Africa's creative students, the project reinforced PDP's role as a platform that bridges digital art, gaming, and community inspiration.Download PUBG MOBILE now from the App Store or Google Play and experience the game where global creativity meets competitive action.(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.

