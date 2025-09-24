5 WWE Superstars Triple H Seems To Have Moved On From In 2025

Some of WWE's biggest names have lost momentum under Triple H's leadership. Here are five stars who no longer seem to be a priority heading into the end of 2025.

Drew McIntyre has long been seen as a top-tier talent, but 2025 has not brought him the breakthrough he's been waiting for. Despite competing for the Undisputed WWE Championship, his match was ultimately used to strengthen Cody Rhodes' reign rather than elevate McIntyre himself.

For much of the year, he has been positioned to make others look strong instead of building his own momentum. The Scottish Warrior remains a major name, but Triple H's booking suggests he has stepped away from giving McIntyre the spotlight he deserves.

Giulia arrived on SmackDown earlier this year after a standout run in NXT, where she was one of the division's brightest stars. She currently holds the Women's United States Championship, but her reign has been surprisingly quiet.

The title has rarely been defended, and her appearances on weekly programming have become less frequent. Fans who once believed she could transform the women's division now feel her momentum has cooled, leaving her reign underwhelming despite her undeniable talent.

Randy Orton's legendary career speaks for itself, but his current role in WWE tells a different story. The Viper has been involved in notable feuds and is rumored to be heading toward a heel turn, yet his matches rarely position him as the dominant force he once was.

Instead, Orton has been used to make younger stars look stronger. While this helps the roster evolve, it also signals that Triple H no longer sees Orton as one of the company's top focal points.

Jacob Fatu made a huge impact when he joined WWE, quickly becoming one of SmackDown's most intimidating forces. His betrayal of Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank created major buzz, and his run as United States Champion showed his potential.

However, once his feud with Sikoa wrapped up, his presence on television declined sharply. Once seen as a rising powerhouse, Fatu now finds himself on the sidelines, with Triple H seemingly moving away from pushing him as a central figure.

LA Knight has proven himself as one of the most charismatic and popular stars in WWE. A former United States Champion, he has delivered strong matches and connected with fans in a way few others can. Currently on RAW, he has been featured in storylines with The Vision and Jey Uso.

Yet, instead of being elevated as a main-eventer, Knight has been used to boost the credibility of others. Despite his popularity, Triple H appears to have cooled on giving him the top-level push fans expected.