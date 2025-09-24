The Grom Cartel: A One-Stop Performance Shop For Honda Grom And CBR300 Enthusiasts

MENAFN - GetNews)



New Jersey, USA - September 24, 2025 - The Grom Cartel, a fast-growing online retailer specializing in high-performance parts and aftermarket wheels, is making waves in the powersports community by catering specifically to the Honda Grom parts and CBR300 platform. Built by riders, for riders, The Grom Cartel has quickly earned a reputation as a trusted source for performance upgrades, swap kits, and unique customization options.

Whether you're chasing horsepower, tuning for a track build, or upgrading for street performance, The Grom Cartel offers an extensive selection of parts designed to help riders unlock the full potential of their machines. From big bore kits and cammed ported heads to custom Grom wheels and full CBR engine swap components, the brand is known for quality, reliability, and speed-to-ship.

"We're not a generic parts store," says a representative from The Grom Cartel. "We live and breathe small bikes-especially the Grom and CBR platforms. Our team builds, tests, and rides what we sell. If we don't trust it on our own bikes, we won't sell it."

The Grom Cartel's website-

-features a curated collection of performance parts, including:

Big Bore Kits ranging from 145cc for 125 motors to 349cc on the honda cbr platform

Ported cylinder heads, valves, and throttle bodies

CBR250/300 swap kits and headers

Custom 13-inch honda Grom wheels and hub setups

Exhaust systems, spacers, and dress-up components

With a growing social media presence and loyal customer base, The Grom Cartel is becoming the go-to destination for Honda Grom and mini-moto riders across the country looking to boost performance and stand out from the crowd.

About The Grom Cartel:

The Grom Cartel is an online performance parts store dedicated to the Honda Grom and CBR250/300 platforms. Founded by motorcycle enthusiasts, the brand offers premium parts, expert-tested builds, and fast shipping. From casual riders to hardcore racers, The Grom Cartel provides everything needed to build a better bike.