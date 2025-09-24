Shruti Haasan Shares Rare Old Picture From 'Daddy' Kamal Haasan's Childhood
Taking to Instagram stories, Shruti shared a monochrome picture of a little Kamal Haasan sitting next to his father D. Srinivasan, a defence lawyer.
“My fave human and my guardian angel Daddy and grand daddy,” Shruti wrote as the caption.
Talking about Shruti, she was last seen in“Coolie,” where she essayed the role of Preethi Rajasekar in the film, which also starred the titans of Indian cinema like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.
'Coolie' follows the story of a former coolie union leader, who investigates the death of his friend which leads him to a crime syndicate. The film was officially announced in September 2023 under the tentative title 'Thalaivar 171' as it is Rajinikanth's 171st film as the lead actor. The official title was announced in April 2024. Principal photography took place between July 2024 and March 2025, in locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Bangkok.
The actress will next be seen in“Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”. The first installment of“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” released in 2023. The epic neo-noir action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel.
The film stars Prabhas in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi.
In the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists, the film follows the friendship between Deva, the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha, the current prince of Khansaar. When a coup d'état is planned by his father's ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment