Ben Mccann

Tuesday, 02 January 2024
2025-09-24
  • Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
I am Associate Professor of French Studies at the University of Adelaide. I have published widely on many areas of French, European and Hollywood cinema.

  • –present Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
  • 2003 University of Bristol, PhD

